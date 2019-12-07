Wing Fling 2019 challenges the wing connoisseur with the hot sauce!

The Stormont Vail Events Center held their annual Wing Fling event Saturday in Exhibition Hall. Local wing connoisseurs had a chance to sample a variety of wing recipes from mild to the very hot! Local restaurants competed for one of five titles: “Hot Wing King”, “BBQ Wing King”, “Twisted Wing King” – each chosen by a panel of judges – ” Judge’s Best Overall” or “Wing Fling King”, chosen by the event patrons as the People’s Choice. Live Music was provided by the classic rock band Departure. KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller was emcee for the afternoon.