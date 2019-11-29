Winter Wonderland closed due to weather problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Organizers of Winter Wonderland have canceled Friday night’s light display because of rainy weather.

Sherry Lundry, with TARC, said they are having trouble keeping all of the lights on.

Winter Wonderland opened Wednesday night at Lake Shawnee. The holiday tradition serves as the main fundraiser for TARC, a group that helps people with a variety of disabilities.

As long as weather permits, Winter Wonderland will run every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve at 3435 SE East Edge Road in Topeka. The suggested donation is $10 per car.

