Winter Wonderland closed Saturday night because of rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The rain we saw in Topeka on Saturday forced a local fundraiser to come to a stop for the day.

TARC’s Winter Wonderland is dark tonight because they decided to close because of the rain, making it hard to keep some of the lights on.

Saturday’s closure could possibly mean they’re losing hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The donated money made from the event helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Shawnee County.

This is the third time they’ve had to close because of the weather.

There are only three more days left of Winter Wonderland.

Organizers said these last few days will mean so much with your help.

“Every donation that we get helps those folks that we serve with intellectual, developmental and related disabilities,” Sherry Lundry said, developmental director of TARC. “We provide so many supports, especially in our children’s services. This year, we are going to serve over 900 children in a year, just in Shawnee County. That is the highest number we’ve ever served.”

She said while they have had to close a few times, they are getting closer to their goal.

“It’s very important,” Sherry said. “If you could come out and help us out that would be fabulous, because you’re helping all the children with some type of developmental or intellectual disability or delay in Shawnee County.”

This year, they are looking to have 11,000 cars drive through while raising more than $191,000 from last year.

Winter Wonderland’s last day, this year, is New Year’s Eve.