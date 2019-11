At least four people have died in wrecks across Kansas on Friday.

Two people died Friday morning. In Reno County, a Buhler teacher Jory Konrade, 46, died in a crash that happened just after 7:30 a.m. Terra D. Davis, a 44-year-old La Crosse woman, died just after 8 a.m. when she lost control of her car in Rush County.