Woman badly hurt in North Topeka accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is seriously hurt after an early morning accident in North Topeka.

Police said around 3:00 a.m. a driver was traveling on NW West Road. She crashed near NW 7th Street.

Courtesy: Donna Fernkopf

Neighbors told KSNT News the woman crashed into a tree. They said they watched as AMR worked to free her from the crushed car.

Officers said the woman who was driving was seriously hurt in the accident. There was a man in the passenger seat of the car who got minor injuries from the accident.

Police are not sure how the crash happened.