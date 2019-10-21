Women Riders World Relay makes a stop in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A group of women traveled to Kansas for a passion that brings them all together.

The group is called the Women Riders World Relay, and the movement is helping to connect thousands of women in the United States.

The Women Riders World Relay started as a way to bring awareness to the increasing number of women motorcycle riders on the road.

The group has received so much attention that Laura Kelly named Oct. 19 “National Women Riders Day”.

They gathered on the steps of the Statehouse for what they call the Ripple Relay. It was a day for women from all 50 states to pass on a wooden baton that symbolizes their bond and passion for motorcycles.

For Kimberly Isaac, riding her motorcycle from Iowa was a small feat to spend the day with new friends.

“You know, we have each other’s back from day one,” Issac said. “We look out for each other and we become a family. I will be friends with these ladies forever now.”

The baton will finish out its journey in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. Then head to riders in Hawaii.