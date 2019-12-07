Woodland finishes T-7th at the Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 07: Gary Woodland of the United States hits is tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany on December 07, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Gary Woodland came into today tied for the lead at the Hero World Challenge, but some trouble on the front nine cost him the top spot and eventually landed him with a seventh-place finish.

The Topeka native shot a 73 in round four, his highest round score of the young season. The day started poorly, with two bogies and a double bogey on the first four holes, and that was enough to cost him the championship.

Henrik Stenson was the eventual winner, finishing the tournament at 18-under while holding off Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, and Tiger Woods.

Woodland’s day was truly encapsulated on the 9th hole.

Quite an adventure on the 9th for @GaryWoodland.



After hitting into the water, Woodland finished with a long chip-in to make bogey. pic.twitter.com/j4VBrybrMN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 7, 2019

After losing the lead in the second round, Woodland moved back into the lead after round 3 of the tournament. The KU grad shot four under par on Friday improving to 13 under par for the tournament.

This was Woodland’s third Top-10 finish of the 2020 season.