Woodland, U.S. win Presidents Cup

VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 15: U.S. Teams Patrick Reed, U.S. Team Captain Tiger Woods, U.S. Teams Justin Thomas and U.S. Teams Gary Woodland pose with ground crew and the Presidents Cup during the final round singles matches at the Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 15, 2019, in Victoria , Australia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The United States has maintained possession of the Presidents Cup with a dominant performance against the International Squad on the last day of play.

The Americans took eight of a possible 12 points in singles play, beginning with Tiger Woods’ record-breaking 27th Presidents Cup point. The team captain won all three of his matches during the tournament to help the U.S. take the event for the 11th time in 13 tries.

Woods put together a strong 3-and-2 victory over Abraham Ancer. That was followed by victories for Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay. Wins by Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson put the Americans on the verge of the title before Matt Kuchar secured it by halving Louis Oosthuizen. Kucher wrapped it up with a birdie on 17.