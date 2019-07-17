YWCA talks about Women’s Mental Health

The YWCA held their quarterly Summer Network Lunch on Wednesday at the YWCA, 225 SW 12th St. The topic of the Network Lunch was “Exploring Women’s Mental Health”. More than 1 in 5 women in the United States experienced depression in the past year. Many mental health conditions, such as depression and Bipolar Disorder affect more women than men and affect women in different ways. Speakers for the lunch were Phelica A. Glass, LSCSW, GCCA-C, CSOTP. Glass specializes in children’s behavioral and emotional disorders and helps families transition during life changes and trauma and Tara D. Wallace, LSCSW, CTF-CBT, CATP, CCTP. Wallace is a licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker and nationally certified trauma therapist.