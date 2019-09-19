TopCon Pop Expo returns bigger than ever this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The TopCon Pop Expo is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. TopCon has moved to Exhibition Hall this year, which means twice the space for this year’s event.

This year’s event includes panels with stars and makers of movies, TV and comics. Executive Director James “The Gypsy” George wants people to know that TopCon is more than just comics.

“We center around pop culture,” said George. “It’s about everything. Pop culture is basically anything currently happening now or happened in the past for that matter that you are actually in to.”

Along with panels, TopCon will have film screenings, an escape room, a cosplay contest and rows of booths. Click here for a full schedule of events.

TopCon Pop Expo runs from 9 am to 6 pm Saturday and 9 am to 5 pm Sunday in Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.