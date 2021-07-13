Topeka 501 ‘fortunate’ as restart gets closer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka schools have received approximately $60M of pandemic relief funds and while most of the money went to personal protective equipment Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson told KSNT some funds will be dedicated to closing the gap and helping students catch up.

“We are fortunate to be able to think innovatively about how do we help kids catch up,” Dr. Anderson said.

The schools recently held a vaccination clinic and were able to vaccinate 67 people, although Anderson said 2,000 have been vaccinated.

“Ultimately I report to the board,” Anderson told KSNT when asked about reopening, “and they will make that decision.”

Anderson said Topeka schools have been following CDC guidelines, and she expects the board will continue to do so.

She encouraged residents who want the latest information to follow the school board. The Board of Education will meet next on July 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.