Topeka airports discuss plans for influx of money from CARES Act grant

TOPEKA, Kan. – Airports in Kansas will soon be getting some financial help as they struggle due to a lack of travel during the coronavirus.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today announced Kansas airports will receive $53 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

At Topeka Regional Airport they’ll get nearly 17-million dollars that they say they’ll use for projects they’ve been putting off for a while.

More plans will come in the next few weeks but they say they’re excited about the impact it’ll have on both “Topeka regional” and the community.

“We’re in a very fortunate position that we don’t have to use that money for operating cost or operating expenses, so that gives us the opportunity to look at some projects that have been long in the planning but funding not available, this is going to make some much needed at Topeka Regional Airport and Billard airport,” Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority president and director of airports Eric Johnson said.

Both Topeka regional and Billard airports in Topeka can share the money for improvements.

The MTAA has a few ideas of what they’ll start with and will announce more plans for improvements soon.