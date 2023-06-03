The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library launched its annual summer reading program this weekend with a fun fair.

The fair included carnival-style games, blow-up obstacle courses and a performance by children. The library is looking to get kids and their parents excited about reading.

“Reading is fun,” Librarian Ginger Park said. “It uses your imagination, increases your vocabulary, and all reading counts. Audio books, graphic novels, or whatever you like. Just keep reading.”

Park added that small events like the fair will be happening throughout the Summer. Prizes will also be handed out to each age group based on how many books they’ve read.

The event will conclude on July 31st. For more information on the reading program please visit the libraries Summer page here.