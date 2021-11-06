Topeka artists showcasing work to community in First Friday Art Walk

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Every first Friday of the month, NOTO hosts an art walk so that local artists and community members can showcase their artwork, handmade goods and food.

People come from all over the area to check out what’s new in the local art world and artists love getting the opportunity to present their work.

“I just love being able to talk to people and it gets my work out in front of more eyes,” Hunter McKay, a local jewelry maker said. “And that’s why I enjoy it, and I’m glad that I can be in the NOTO district.”

If you want to learn more about how to participate in the First Friday art walks, you can visit their website here.