Topeka bowling alleys get back to business safely

TOPEKA, Kan. – Gage bowl, just like most businesses opening back up, is taking every precaution to allow those who want to get out of the house and into in the lanes to do so safely as phase two of reopening Kansas rolls on.

People of all ages were excited to get back in a bowling alley today.

“It’s nice to get out of the house and do something fun,” Topeka’s Heaven Lokay.

While phase 2 of the governor’s plan allowed bowling alleys to open up yesterday – Gage Bowl stayed closed for an extra day so employees could get safety training and they also did a deep clean.

“Primarily it’s just making sure we have everything scrubbed clean and ready to go,” Gage Bowl co-owner Gerry Kesler said.

People came from far and wide to get back into the swing of things and play the sport they love.

Walter Nelson drove down from Sabetha when his friend told him the alley was back open today

“I enjoy this, I enjoy this, I’m 58 years old, and sometimes this is the only things I can do anymore,” Nelson joked.

On top of that, Walter loves the fact that things like bowling give everyone a sense that we’re getting back to normal, whatever that may look like.

“It feels really great to get back and be part of society again as you’ll say. This coronavirus has made a lot of changes for everybody, to know that the stores and everything are opening back up, it’s really wonderful,” Nelson said.