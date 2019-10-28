Topeka boy’s wish to go to Disney world with family comes true

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Dream Factory made a Topeka boy’s dream come true on Sunday. Jack Morgan was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis when he was just 3 years old. Now at age 8, his wish is to go to Disney World. The Kansas City Dream Factory surprised Jack at ‘Bonkers’, an arcade and pizza place, and told them about the upcoming trip. Jack had reminded his mom about his wish just that morning.

“We’re sitting at the dinning table, coloring and stuff, and he said, Momma, I wish I could go to Disney World for my birthday and I told him to close his eyes and wish really, really hard and his wish might come true,” said Jack’s Mom, Darlene Morgan,

Jack was chosen because of his battle with Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder or change in genes that cause tumors to grow on the nerves. The hope is to give the family a much needed break.

“Have them have a week away from hospitals and doctors, make them be a kid,” said Kansas City Dream Factory John Hall.

If you would like to donate to the Dream Factory, CLICK HERE.