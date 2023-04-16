TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka brewery is expanding. Norsemen brewing company is adding a second location near Lake Shawnee to go along with its location in North Topeka.

The brewery opened up in 2016 and later added a kitchen during the pandemic. Owner Jared Rudy told us that the brewery is exactly what south Topeka needs.

“In Topeka, people are scared of bridges we feel like. If it’s across the bridge that’s a long way to go,” Rudy said. “This is a chance for us to increase our customer base without them having to cross a bridge to do it.”

The expansions will allow the company to expand its brew of craft beers. They also plan to bring out new crafts beers and food once the restaurant gets going. Rudy says they are planning for a soft opening in June.