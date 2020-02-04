Topeka bus company taking fans to Kansas City parade for $40

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A charter bus company in Topeka wants to take you to the parade for as low as $40.

Arrow Stage lines in Topeka has been driving people across the country for decades and have 54-passenger buses available to take Topeka Chiefs fans to the parade in Kansas City.

Jonathan Tyler, a bus driver for the company, said buses took people from Topeka to the Royals parade in 2015 and fans said it was well worth the ticket to not have to deal with traffic.

“The people was talking about how great it was that they didn’t have to fight all of the traffic,” said Tyler. Fans enjoyed that, “Someone else was doing the driving and all they had to do was sit back and enjoy the trip.

You can book your $40 ticket through the company’s bus ride-share website here. They also have an app that gives you real-time updates on your bus’ location after the parade is over.