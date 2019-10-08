Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates were announced at the Topeka Country Club Tuesday morning.

This year’s laureates include: David Porterfield, Porterfield Flowers & Gifts; Dr. Shekhar Challa, Kansas Medical Clinic; and Ken Daniel, Midway Wholesale.

The 2020 honorees will be inducted at the Topeka Business Hall of Fame dinner on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Downtown Topeka Ramada.

Junior Achievement of Kansas annually honors members of the Kansas business community who have shown an ability to be successful not only in business, but in their commitment to the local community and state as a whole.

