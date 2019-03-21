Topeka business hosting bridal event Sunday

Wedding season is right around the corner, and a local group wants to help you out.

Veil Events will be hosting a bridal event at the Cyrus Hotel in Downtown Topeka this Sunday, March 24 from noon to 4 p.m.

Brides who go will recieve a goodie bag with bridal information and coupons, and will get the opportunity to meet with more than 40 local organizations. Champagne will be available at the event for those of drinking age.

There will also be wedding planning classes every half hour during the event.

Tickets are $7 for one, and $10 for two.

For more information and how to register, you can go to Veil Event’s website here.