Topeka businesses see increase in holiday sales despite record high online sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holiday shopping season is wrapping up, so stores are starting to figure out if sales were up this year from last.

‘The Toy Store’ in Topeka saw an increase in sales this year. One employee we talked to thinks it’s because there was less time between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so less time for packages to ship.

“It seems like people were a little more rushed this year since Thanksgiving was later than most people figured,” said Toyologist Erich Hafling. “Until these last couple of weeks then it really picked up for us.”

Jenn Alley was helping her nephews spend their Christmas money at ‘The Toy Store’. She says even though she’s shopping in person after Christmas, this was her first year she shopped online for all her holiday gifts.

“It’s easier online because I don’t have to go out and fight the crowds, I didn’t have to do stuff last minute,” said Alley.

The owner of ‘Lunatix Comics’ in Topeka opened his shop just this month so he can’t compare his sales but he says he stayed busy.

“Yeah I think it was close to what we wanted because we were able to pay rent and stuff and that was like one of the main goals for being the new business, to pay fixed expenses,” said Owner Ryan Rinehart.

Mastercard reports there was an almost 19% increase in e-commerce sales from November 1st through December 24th this year. An adviser to Mastercard says the later-than-usual Thanksgiving may have played a factor in the sales.