Topeka celebrates Memorial Day with numerous events
TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - If you aren't planning on going to the lake this three-day-weekend to celebrate Memorial Day, there are many events around Topeka you could go to instead.
On Saturday the events are as follows:
- Beginning at 9 a.m., the Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War Chapter 16 will decorate graves and remember the Civil War heroes at the Topeka Cemetery on 1601 SE 10th Ave.
- From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Military and First Responders barbeque at Laird Noller Ford Topeka. Prizes include free oil changes, car washes and a 36" Blackstone Griddle.
On Monday, the events are as follows:
- At 10 a.m., the Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas will host a mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery, located at 801 SW Westchester Rd. For more information, click here.
- Fort Riley will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11:40 a.m. at Post Cemetery, located at 193 Huebner Rd.
- Col. Steve Denny will speak at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park, located at 6th and Gage.
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on Monday throughout the state of Kansas.
President Donald Trump has also issued a flag directive to honor Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace.