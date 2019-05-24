Topeka celebrates Memorial Day with numerous events

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - If you aren't planning on going to the lake this three-day-weekend to celebrate Memorial Day, there are many events around Topeka you could go to instead.

On Saturday the events are as follows:

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War Chapter 16 will decorate graves and remember the Civil War heroes at the Topeka Cemetery on 1601 SE 10th Ave.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Military and First Responders barbeque at Laird Noller Ford Topeka. Prizes include free oil changes, car washes and a 36" Blackstone Griddle.

On Monday, the events are as follows:

At 10 a.m., the Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas will host a mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery, located at 801 SW Westchester Rd. For more information, click here.

Fort Riley will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11:40 a.m. at Post Cemetery, located at 193 Huebner Rd.

Rd. Col. Steve Denny will speak at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park, located at 6th and Gage.

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on Monday throughout the state of Kansas.

President Donald Trump has also issued a flag directive to honor Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace.