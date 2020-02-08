Topeka church hosts prom for people with special needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of people in Topeka experienced a memorable prom Friday night.

The Tim Tebow Foundation and Grace Community Church held the third annual Night to Shine, a prom for people with special needs, at the Ramada Hotel. Mèche Hair Studio in Topeka even offered free hair and makeup for attendees before the event, even providing snacks and music a the salon.

One attendee said besides getting her hair done, she was most excited about her dress.

“It’s blue, it’s sparkly, and I’m going to wear a nice necklace, earrings,” Kiersten Frickey said. “Jewelry on my arms I even got a ring.”