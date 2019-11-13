Topeka City Council adopts new city flag

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Topeka officially has a new flag.

The Topeka City Council and mayor Michelle de la Isla adopted the new flag Tuesday at the city council meeting.

The Topeka flag debuted in April, but the city didn’t make it official until Tuesday. Some council members were unclear whether it was worth another step in terms of formality.

Topeka’s young professionals group Forge started the project with an open call for designs in 2018.

Nearly 4,000 voters gave their preference between three flag designs for Topeka. The ballot showed the sunflower flag earning 70 percent of the vote, according to the Greater Topeka Partnership.

