Topeka City Council approves 2020 City budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the 2020 City Budget.

The #TopekaCityCouncil votes 10-0 to approve the 2020 Operating Budget — City of Topeka (@cityoftopeka) August 13, 2019

People who put together the budget said the biggest thing they want people to know is that the mill levy property tax will stay the same for the 7th year in a row. Nick Hawkins from the finance department said that was a priority for them.

“Keeping that the same was a focus when we came into the budget year and keeping the service levels at the same level was our other focus,” Hawkins said.

Now the budget is solidified. The only thing that could change is grants given to social service organizations. If there is more money than anticipated at the end of the year the city council asked that it go towards funding those groups.

“Numbers, as you go throughout the year those are solidified a little more,” Hawkins said. “We’ll see what flexibility we have. Then in December we’ll come back to the governing body if there is any flexibility and propose what to do to that.”

While they are hoping to find the $40,000 to give to the social service organizations Hawkins said there’s no way to predict if that will happen.