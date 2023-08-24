TOPEKA (KSNT)- 27 News has been hosting the different candidates on the ballot for the 2024 General Election in Topeka on the morning show so that voters in Topeka can get to know them better.

Dave Brede, one of the candidates for the District 4 City Council seat, joined 27 News’ Katie Garceran to speak about issues he wants to focus on for his campaign.

Prior to running for council, Brede was active-duty in the military. He also spent time working for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“Essentially, my entire career has been spent in public service,” Brede said. “I have worked independently, I have worked with a team or as a member of a specialty unit, and I’ve worked as a supervisor and a leader.”

Of the five concerns Brede would like to focus on in his campaign, public safety is number one.

“Every citizen deserves to feel safe in their homes, in their neighborhoods, and in their communities,” he said. “As a representative, I am going to try and serve as a liaison between the public as a whole, especially my district, and law enforcement.”

As well as talking about issues that district 4 is facing, Brede also highlighted some initiatives he wants to continue to support if he is elected. One of those being business growth in Topeka.

“Business growth leads to opportunities and opportunities bring in more people and Topeka needs to grow,” Brede said.

To close out the interview, Brede directly addressed voters in District 4, saying he is excited for the heat to break so he can get outside to meet and develop relationships with people throughout the community.

“Regardless of the outcome with this election, District 4 will be well represented,” Brede said.

To hear the entire interview, click the video above.