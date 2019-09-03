Topeka City Council sets public hearing date for new downtown TIF district

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted to hold a public hearing on establishing a downtown TIF district during their Tuesday evening meeting.

The TIF district is a proposed Dynamic Core tax-increment financing district in downtown Topeka. The purpose is to help offset development costs and allow new property taxes stemming from increased property value to pay for renovations.

During the Tuesday City Council meeting, City Manager Brent Trout proposed holding a public hearing on October 15 to decide whether or not the City Council should create the Dynamic Core TIF District.

The council voted to hold the public hearing on October 15, where the public will voice their opinions on the proposed district.