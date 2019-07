TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted Tuesday evening on which social service organizations would receive grant money for the upcoming year.

The Council voted to reconsider the 2020 Social Service Grants Allocations after multiple organizations were set to lose funding next year.

The #TopekaCityCouncil voted 7-3 to remand the 2020 Social Service Grants Allocations back to the committee for reconsideration. — City of Topeka (@cityoftopeka) July 2, 2019

This decision gives those organizations another chance at receiving funding.