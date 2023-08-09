TOPEKA (KSNT)- As the general election in November is fast approaching, 27 News has been speaking individually with each candidate that will be on the ballot.

For District 8, one of those people on the ballot currently holds the seat. Spencer Duncan will be running as the incumbent for that District 8 spot on the council come November.

When we asked Duncan what makes him qualified for this position, he said to just look at what he’s done with the district so far.

“Well, when you’re the incumbent, you have a record,” Duncan said. “And so what I tell people is ‘Look at my record’…I’m proud of that record, go take a look at it and decide if I’m someone you want to continue to represent you at the city council.”

As far as issues that Duncan believes the district needs to hone in on, he said there are multiple things the district, and the city as a whole, can work to improve.

“Infrastructure is a big one,” he said. “The homelessness issue is city-wide, and it’s hit District 8 just like it has hit all the other districts in our city and we have got to address it.”

He mentioned a lot of the things he focuses on are the “smaller things”, which he describes as tasks that might be small to the local government, but not to the community. He said these are things like addressing crime activity and economic development.

“That’s how I’ve always attacked this job,” he said. “You tell me what you want me to do and that’s what I’ll go do.”

As far as things that are going well for District 8 right now, Duncan highlighted some facets of the community he wants to work to lift up.

“We’ve had a lot of new businesses open up in District 8 which is great,” he said. “We’ve also done a lot of work building new houses in our district which we are desperate for city-wide.”

Duncan also took the time to speak directly to voters at the end of the interview.

“Look us up and do your homework on us,” he said.

