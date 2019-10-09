Topeka city leaders approve updates to the parking ordinance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders are cracking down on parking rules in Topeka neighborhoods.

On Tuesday night council members voted to approve updates to a city parking ordinance. It’s already a rule in the city of Topeka that you have to park on paved or gravel surfaces, but council members said people were finding loopholes.

Now the new rules say there have to be at least 4 inches of pavement or gravel under your wheels, and it takes out the exemptions for cars with handicap placards.

Council members said the goal of these new rules is to keep Topeka neighborhoods looking nice.