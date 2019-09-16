Topeka city leaders discussing possible rules, bans on public camping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new camping ordinance could affect where homeless people are allowed to camp in Topeka. The Public Health and Safety Committee is looking at the issue.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller joined the committee this year. Instead of a blanket ban on camping, Hiller says the committee is considering banning camping only in certain places.

“Legally and practically, even on public land, the owners of that land have the right to say you can’t be here,” said Hiller. “To be choosy and say there are certain spaces where you can’t be.”

Hiller says the committee could choose to ban camping under bridges. This comes after a fire under the Kansas Avenue caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage last year.

The committee is also looking at enforcing rules on public land.

“Being really trashy is illegal in Topeka now for everyone and that can be applied to folks who are homeless as well,” said Hiller. “Similarly, illegal activity is illegal for everyone and can be applied to homeless folks as well.”

The Public Health and Safety Committee meets Monday at 3 pm at City Hall. Hiller says the committee will most likely meet again before sending a recommendation to the city council by the end of the year.