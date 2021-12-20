Topeka city manager heads to North Carolina to be county manager

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout announced he is leaving Topeka to be closer to his grandchildren. Trout sat down with KSNT’s David George Monday morning saying he will be assuming the role of a county manager in North Carolina. Trout was hired on October 30, 2017.

Trout told KSNT he is, “most proud of the relationships he and the city have built.”

“We’ve been able to work on projects and see good things happen along the way,” Trout said.

Before coming to Topeka, Trout served as the city administrator and city clerk for Mason City, Iowa. He previously served as city administrator and city clerk for the cities of Boone, Eagle Grove, and Bancroft, Iowa. He has also served in the Iowa Army National Guard, with over 29 years of service, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. Trout earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public administration from Drake University and is an ICMA credential manager.

In December, The Topeka City Council voted to hire Bill Cochran to be the interim city manager.

Trout’s resignation will take effect on December 31st this year. Cochran will take over at that time, then serve in the capacity of city manager until someone is chosen to permanently fill the role.

Cochran was Topeka’s police chief until he retired earlier this year. He is currently serving as chief of staff to the Topeka City Manager.