Topeka Correctional Facility forced to move inmates because of second gas leak within days

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Correctional Facility was forced to move female inmates into temporary housing again after another gas leak on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the facility said they think it has to do with a problem that wasn’t fixed last week when they had a gas leak.

“We had a leak on a unit so they pulled back in the contractor and pulled the ladies out of it,” said Executive Director of Public Affairs Randy Bowman.

The leak was one block away from last week’s and this time they only had to move about a fifth of those women to temporary housing. The leak lasted a few hours but they were able to get it fixed and move the women back.

Bowman said they aren’t sure yet how much these repairs are costing, but they do have a maintenance fund to use for fixes like this.