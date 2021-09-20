Topeka couple killed in crash in Nashville

(KSNT) – A Topeka couple died in a two-vehicle collision in Nashville Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified the Topeka couple as Scott Whitmore, 62, and Melanie Whitmore, 58.

According to authorities, “a preliminary investigation showed that Scott Whitmore was driving his 2010 Honda Civic west on I-24 in Nashville when, for reasons unknown, he lost control and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder. The car then traveled back onto the roadway where it was struck by the driver of a 2017 Ford F-250, Graig Greaves, 51.”

The Topeka couple, who were both wearing their seatbelts, died at the scene. Greaves, of Wood Dale, Illinois, was not injured.

Police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in this fatal crash.