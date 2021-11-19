Topeka couple makes big strides, runs marathon in all 50 states

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka couple has made some big strides. They’ve been running for years, but recently accomplished something huge. They have officially completed running a marathon in all 50 states.

Brad and Marla Rhoden started running marathons in the 1980’s. That’s when their journey began.

“I started running before I lived in Topeka,” Brad Rhoden said. “I started running, went out in our neighborhood and ran a half a mile, went out the next day and did the same thing and then it just progressed from there.”

Fast-forward to now, as they celebrate their 50-state milestone at Gary Gribble’s Running Store in Topeka. They were surrounded by friends and fellow runners who applauded them for their running accomplishments.

The couple said it has been an unforgettable journey, filled with long-lasting memories.

“My fastest marathon time came three days after I become a grandmother for the first time,” Marla Rhoden said. “I was kind of like, that was making me fly that day.”

They say only time will tell what’s next in their journey. If their health allows, they would love to finish out their goal of running 200 marathons in their lifetime.