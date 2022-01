TOPEKA (KSNT) - A $14.2 billion dollar federal program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is replacing an older program designed to help low-income Americans with affordable internet.

The Kansas Corporation Commission wants Kansans to know the new program will help residents afford internet access for work, school, and health care. Emergency Broadband Benefit participants, which was replaced by ACP, have until March 1 to contact their internet provider and switch over to the new plan with no interruption of service.