Topeka electrician indicted in ‘Rent-A-Vet’ fraud scheme

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicted Matt Torgeson in a multimillion fraud scheme that spanned nearly 10 years.

According to his attorney, Torgeson will enter pleas of not guilty and is planning to contest the charges against him.

The 16-count indictment comes a few weeks after Topeka contractor Matthew McPherson pleaded guilty in the conspiracy, which prosecutors said occurred from 2009 through 2018.

Prosecutors said Torgeson, McPherson and Patrick Dingle, of Missouri, received $346 million for 199 government contracts intended for small businesses owned by veterans and minorities.

Prosecutors said the men listed a black veteran as the owner of a construction company to gain contracts, but controlled the company.

The veteran, Stephon Ziegler, pleaded guilty to earlier charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story