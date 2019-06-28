Topeka electrician indicted in ‘Rent-A-Vet’ fraud scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicted Matt Torgeson in a multimillion fraud scheme that spanned nearly 10 years.

According to his attorney, Torgeson will enter pleas of not guilty and is planning to contest the charges against him.

The 16-count indictment comes a few weeks after Topeka contractor Matthew McPherson pleaded guilty in the conspiracy, which prosecutors said occurred from 2009 through 2018.

Prosecutors said Torgeson, McPherson and Patrick Dingle, of Missouri, received $346 million for 199 government contracts intended for small businesses owned by veterans and minorities.

Prosecutors said the men listed a black veteran as the owner of a construction company to gain contracts, but controlled the company.

The veteran, Stephon Ziegler, pleaded guilty to earlier charges.