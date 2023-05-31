TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration, Inc is inviting community members to attend the 10th annual Juneteenth festivities starting June 3.
Kansas will join in with other states across the nation to celebrate Juneteenth with the raising of the holiday’s flag. A full list of events being hosted by Topeka Family and Friends can be found below:
- Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant – Held June 3 at Washburn University’s Garvey Fine Arts Center Theatre, 1700 College Ave. Admission is free and open to the public.
- National Flag Raising and Unity Walk – Held at 11:30 a.m. June 5 at the Kansas State Capitol (south side steps). A Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony will be held at noon followed by the Unity Walk around the State Capitol. Following the walk, a short keynote speech will be presented by the Chair of the Kansas Democratic Party Mrs. Jeanna Repass.
- Juneteenth Parade – held at 11 a.m. June 10 in Downtown Topeka. There will be a gathering with music and food at Cushinberry Park, 335 SE 15th St. Executive Director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission Mrs. Stacey Knoell will be a guest speaker.
- Pop and Paint Youth Night – Held at 6 p.m. June 12 at Bentley Park, 2620 Southeast Jefferson Street.
- Taco Tuesday – Held at 6:30 p.m. June 13 at Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham St.
- Scholarship Essay Banquet – Held at 6 p.m. June 15 at Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St.
- First Tee Game Night – Held at 6 p.m. June 16 at Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St.
- Juneteenth Community Celebration – Held from noon to 10 p.m. June 17 at Hillcrest Park and Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St. The celebration will include music, poetry, vendors, food and swimming.
- Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza – Held at 3 p.m. June 18 at St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd.
- Juneteenth Freedom Day – Held at 5 p.m. June 19 at the Black History Museum, 1149 Southwest Lincoln. Tennessee Town NIA will host the event including special speakers Courtland Davis, Sandra Lassiter and ShaMecha King Simms.