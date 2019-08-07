Topeka family’s 5 sons earn Eagle Scout rank

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family recently had their fourth and fifth son earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Alaras family’s five sons now all have reached the Eagle Scout rank through Troop 11 at Christ the King Church in Topeka.

From left to right: Art, Luis, Jose, Rafael, Paolo, Angelo, and Christina.

Scouting has not just been a hobby for the Alaras family, as they credit scouting with helping their sons transition from California to Topeka when they were younger.

The boys have also all earned their Pope Pius XII religious award, a Scout award specific to their faith.