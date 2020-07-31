Topeka family’s basement flooded with several feet of water

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sonja and Tom Allen have lived in their Topeka home for about 30 years and had never experienced flooding like they did on Thursday.

They said water started coming in from their windows and quickly had about 2 feet of water in their basement. That’s when they called their daughter Kelli.

“It’s surreal. I didn’t believe it until I showed up and went down and took a look and saw everything floating around and thought this can’t be happening,” said Kelli Kenney.

The Allens said their insurance won’t cover any of the damage in the basement but they are just glad everyone is OK.