TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire Monday evening.

Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the 200 Block of NW Knox Ave around 5:23 p.m.

The man that was inside the home at the time of the fire was pulled out of the burning house by his neighbor.

He was taken to KU Med for further treatment.

Investigators are still unsure what started the fire, but reported that the home is a total loss.