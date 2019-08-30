Topeka firefighters mow lawn for person in hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One Topeka Fire crew went above and beyond Thursday when they mowed the lawn of an individual whose call they responded to.

Engine 10 responded to a call of an individual who had a medical issue while mowing their lawn.

After the individual went to the hospital, the crew decided to finish mowing the lawn for them so it wouldn’t be a worry when they returned.

The Topeka Fire Department tweeted a photo recognizing the extra work the crew put in to ease the worry of a member of their community.