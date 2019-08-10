Topeka Fire Department rescues puppy from house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at 425 SW Buchanan St. Friday evening.

TFD responded to the call of a structure fire just before 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the second story of the residential home and was able to keep the fire from spreading.

Three adults, three children, and two dogs had evacuated the home before the fire department arrived, but while firefighters were searching the home they found an unresponsive nine-week-old puppy inside.

The dog was taken out of the home where firefighters and AMR provided it with an oxygen mask. It was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The cause of the house fire was determined to be accidental and likely caused by an electrical appliance malfunctioning.

The estimated structural damage to the home was estimated at $10,000, and $5,000 was estimated for contents loss.