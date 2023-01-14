TOPEKA (KSNT)- Captain Ty Forshee, 45, with the Topeka Fire Department has been released from the hospital after being in an accident on Thursday.

Forshee has more than 21 years of experience with the Topeka Fire Department.

In a tweet the Topeka Fire Department said that he and his family would like to thank first responders, the community and the staff at Stormont Vail for the “well wishes, support and care”.

Forshee was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 after he was hit by a car while working on a car crash on westbound I-470 at Huntoon. Forshee was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Others involved in the crash received only minor injuries.