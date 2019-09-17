Topeka flag receives rating from national organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The newly designed Topeka city flag received national feedback Tuesday.

A panel of 23 members of the North American Vexillolgical Association, or those interested in the study of flags, rated the new city flag on a scale of 0 to 10. The Topeka flag averaged 7.8, which was a high score among other city flag designs.

“This is an excellent design destined to capture the imagination of Topeka and the rest of the world.” North American Vexillological Association judge

One of the judges, Ted Kaye, called the flag “a distinctive and recognizable design combining state symbolism (the sunflower) with a geographic locator for the capital star — making it a map of Kansas as well.”

The Topeka flag was evaluated at the request of the Greater Topeka Partnership.