TOPEKA (KSNT) – Poppin Minis made a stop at the 27 News Studio Monday morning ahead of the Topeka Food Truck Festival happening this weekend.

Sharon and Richard Fergison own and operate the Poppin Minis food truck where they sell different flavors of mini donuts. They are one of eighteen vendors that will be at the Topeka Food Truck Festival on Sunday, August 27th, from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Westlake Shelter House.

Poppin Minis will be releasing Maple Bacon Donuts for the first time at the festival.

To keep up with Poppin Minis, you can follow them on Facebook here. To learn more about the Topeka Food Truck Festival, click here.