TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 59-year-old man who died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant Saturday morning.

Timothy Edward Cole, 59, sustained life-threatening injuries while working. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, AMR and the Soldier Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

In a statement Saturday, Barbara Hatala, a spokesperson for Goodyear, said,

“We deeply regret that a fatality occurred this morning at the Goodyear-Topeka plant. Our thoughts are with our co-worker and his family and colleagues. At Goodyear, the safety of our associates is always our first priority. We are conducting an internal investigation and will fully cooperate with outside authorities.”

Hatala said Goodyear is unable to share further information due to privacy reasons.

The incident is under investigation.