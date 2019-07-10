Topeka grocery store responds to “ice cream licking” trend

There are videos going around the internet showing people grabbing ice cream, taking the lid off, licking the inside, and putting it back.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are videos going around the internet showing people grabbing ice cream, taking the lid off, licking the inside, and putting it back.

Warren Woodruff was doing his regular shopping run at Seabrook Apple Market. He hadn’t heard of the trend of people licking ice cream, but he has had a similar experience himself.

“One time I purchased some frosting in a can for a cake and opened up the lid and when I got home and it looked like somebody run their finger through it, they had already pulled the foil off of it and I hadn’t caught it before I left the store,” said Woodruff.

The problem with this new trend, is that not all ice cream containers have a plastic seal to tell if it’s been opened.

That’s why workers here are keeping an extra eye on their supplies now that they’ve heard what people are doing.

“We check when we’re looking at stuff all the time and if we see something damaged, it pulls off the shelf like that,” said Store Manager Terry Fleer.

This trend isn’t as sweet as it looks. The Shawnee County District Attorney says doing something like this in Kansas is a misdemeanor and could land you in jail for up to one year or a $2,500 fine.

CLICK HERE if you would like to see some of the diseases spread through saliva.