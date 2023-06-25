The “Topeka Habitat” group wrapped up its annual pride build event this weekend. The Topeka Habitat, a group dedicated to helping homeless LGBTQ+ members, puts on the event each year to renovate housing so that the homeless members can have a comfortable place to stay.

The event closed its weekend long ordeal with a picnic at First congregational church. The church pastor, Tobias Schlingensiepen, says he just wants everyone to feel like they’re accepted and have a roof over their head.

“We say in our church no matter who you are or where you are you’re welcome here,” Schlingensiepen said. “We just would like the whole community to understand that this should be a place where absolutely everyone is welcome.”

The group teamed up with Braided Haven, another LGBTQ+ support group, to renovate a house for the homeless LGBTQ+ members to live in. For more information on Topeka Habitat or its event, please visit their website here.