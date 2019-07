TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A head-on crash sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

A blue Toyota sedan traveling north on Topeka Boulevard ran into a GMC SUV moving south on the same road. The SUV was turning left at the intersection of Southwest University Boulevard when the two collided head-on, according to Topeka police.

Both drivers, the only occupants in both cars, went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.